Residents are being advised to close windows due to the smoke. Video / Supplied

Emergency services have been called to a house fire in Mount Maunganui.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to Orkney Rd about 4pm.

Three fire trucks from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui arrived to find it well involved.

While there was initially some concern for the safety of one individual, they were found safe and well.

The house was empty.

Black smoke pours from a house fire in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

The spokesman said the fire was contained and crews were working on hot spots. As of 8.15pm, firefighters were still at the scene.

A fire investigator was looking into the cause of the blaze.

The spokesman did not have any information about the extent of the damage to the house.

Earlier, the public were advised to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Oceanbeach Rd resident Sophie Torrance told the

Bay of Plenty Times

the fire was about 100m away from her home.

The house fire in Orkney Rd. Photo / Supplied

"[I] could smell and see it on my way home.

"I'm currently at home with windows closed due to the recommendations of the fire brigade."

She said it was a "scary and sad sight to see" but the work of the emergency services there was impressive.