A casual nine-hole game of midweek golf with friends has earned Michelle Crawford a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

A casual midweek nine-hole game of golf with friends has earned an amateur Bay of Plenty golfer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Having only been playing golf for a year, Mount Maunganui Golf Club’s Michelle Crawford now has a shot at flying to Scotland to play in a world invitational golf tournament leading into the famed Open Championship, Golf NZ said in a statement.

The 49-year-old was randomly selected as a monthly winner of the national Make Time Play 9 promotion, which encourages participation in a shorter format of the game.

Golfers enter by submitting their nine-hole score card.

Crawford has won return airfares and accommodation in Queenstown to compete in the Make Time Play 9 final, which is being held in March in conjunction with the New Zealand Open golf championship.

She will join eight other winners to play nine holes at Millbrook Golf Club, with the two best players going on to represent New Zealand at The R&A 9-Hole Challenge on the eve of the 152nd Open Championship, set to be played at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland in July.

The world final will feature 42 nine-hole players from 22 countries.

Crawford, who is on a handicap of 23, said in the statement winning was not on her mind while playing the nine-hole round.

Michelle Crawford will have the chance to play the same course as golfing greats such as Ryan Fox (pictured) and Rory McIlroy. Photo /Photosport

“Just winning a trip to Queenstown is an amazing prize … let alone being in with a chance to go to play the lead-in event for one of the world’s most special golfing majors,” she said.

“I feel a bit like Lydia Ko. I’ll certainly be hitting the driving range and putting greens over the coming months to get in a bit of extra practice, as there’s a lot on the line for winning.”

Golf NZ golf development general manager Thiem Nguyen said the nine-hole promotion was a “money-can’t-buy experience” for Kiwi golfers enjoying nine-hole games over the coming months.

He said two lucky amateurs playing “for the pure love of it” would have a chance to play the same course as Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, and the best professional golfers in the world in conjunction with The Open Championship.