Dragon sculpture owners Graham and Carol Foote in Commons Ave. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The sculpture, a 1.2m-tall dragon made from scrap-metal vehicle parts, appeared in late August atop a 1.5-tonne rock at the corner of Commons Ave and The Mall.

The statue was installed without council permission, transported under the cover of darkness from the Footes’ Pukehina property.

Despite the couple’s offer to gift and maintain the statue, the council said it breached two bylaws and did not meet the requirements of its Civic Art Policy or Public Art Framework.

A letter from council noted the piece, while appreciated, lacked the “cultural or artistic significance specific to the Tauranga area” required for permanent public placement.

The 1.2m steampunk dragon atop a 1.5-tonne rock nestled amongst shrubs on council-owned land at the corner of Commons Ave and The Mall in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Graham said the decision had not dampened their hope to keep the dragon on display in a more suitable location.

“Maybe placing it in the pond at Coronation Park as the water creates a natural barrier, or even outside the Mount Maunganui Library – though that would need a 2m stand so people can’t climb on it.”

He had approached some Mount organisations and private landowners, but most had said no.

”That’s okay – everyone has their own space and rules.”

The couple had offers to relocate the sculpture to museums and properties in Auckland, Wānaka, Ohakune, Ōhauiti and Katikati, but he hoped it could stay around the Mount.

“I think it complements the area – especially with the dragon boat racing and being near the water."

Graham and Carol Foote with Jen Scouler Graham and Carol Foote with Tauranga City Council Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular at the dragon sculpture in Commons Ave, Mount Maunganui. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

In the meantime, the dragon has been granted a temporary reprieve while the Footes work through options. A safety fence – on loan from Tuff Trailers in Pāpāmoa – surrounds the sculpture.

“I’m thinking of making a formal application to the council for this piece of art to be embraced, taken into their custody, and placed somewhere official,” Graham said.

The sculpture has plenty of public support.

The dragon, made from scrap metal and sitting on a large rock, pictured at night at the end of Commons Ave, near Pilot Bay. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Most commenters responding to The Weekend Sun’s previous story supported the sculpture as a creative, community-spirited gift and view it as being unfairly removed by what they perceived to be a rigid, out-of-touch council. A minority of commenters cited cultural inappropriateness, safety concerns and the importance of following rules.

Tauranga deputy mayor and Mount Maunganui ward councillor Jen Scoular said she had received numerous messages supporting the artwork.

Her Facebook poll on whether to “save” or “slay” the dragon was 91% in favour of “save”.

Tauranga City Council Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular with the dragon sculpture. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“Lots of the texts I received said that it’s lovely in tough times to have something that makes them smile,” Scoular said.

On the other side she was aware bylaws needed to be considered.

“It sounds like there are a couple of great options to keep the dragon at the Mount but move her to a more acceptable spot, where hopefully we can still smile when we go past her,” Scoular said.

Name the dragon

The Footes are offering $100 “Name the Dragon” cash prize for the best name submitted to and chosen by the Weekend Sun team.

To enter, email rosalie@thesun.co.nz with your full name, contact details and name suggestion. Entries close on Tuesday, October 7.