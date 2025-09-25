Most commenters responding to The Weekend Sun’s previous story supported the sculpture as a creative, community-spirited gift and view it as being unfairly removed by what they perceived to be a rigid, out-of-touch council. A minority of commenters cited cultural inappropriateness, safety concerns and the importance of following rules.
Tauranga deputy mayor and Mount Maunganui ward councillor Jen Scoular said she had received numerous messages supporting the artwork.
Her Facebook poll on whether to “save” or “slay” the dragon was 91% in favour of “save”.
“Lots of the texts I received said that it’s lovely in tough times to have something that makes them smile,” Scoular said.
On the other side she was aware bylaws needed to be considered.
“It sounds like there are a couple of great options to keep the dragon at the Mount but move her to a more acceptable spot, where hopefully we can still smile when we go past her,” Scoular said.