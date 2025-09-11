Installed without permission, the sculpture – handcrafted from scrap vehicle parts by artists in South Africa – was intended to be a surprise public gift, in the spirit of Banksy-style art. Photo / Brydie Thompson
A large metal dragon that mysteriously appeared at Mount Maunganui’s Pilot Bay has been given its marching orders by Tauranga City Council.
The striking 1.2m sculpture, perched atop a 1.5-tonne rock, was placed on the council-owned site at the corner of Commons Ave and The Mall by Graham and CarolFoote.
The couple transported the statue from their Pukehina property under the cover of night.
Installed without permission, the sculpture – handcrafted from scrap vehicle parts by artists in South Africa – was intended to be a surprise public gift, in the spirit of Banksy-style art.
“If you ask for permission, it takes years. Better to ask for forgiveness – which we got none. But that’s okay,” Graham said.
They said the guerrilla-style installation was an attempt to bring art to the public – but they were told on September 2 it must be removed within seven days.
“The council want it removed. We didn’t quite understand the reasoning – being that it didn’t fit in with the cultural values of Tauranga. We thought it was a taniwha protecting the waterways,” Graham said.
The council granted a one-week extension to the removal deadline and have put a temporary barrier fence around the dragon for safety.
The sculpture won’t fit in their Mount home so Graham has contacted nearby property owners to see if the statue can be relocated.
Despite some local support and an offer by the Footes to donate, maintain and care for the sculpture long-term, the council ruled the artwork in breach of its Street Use and Public Places Bylaw, Graham said.
A letter from the council said the dragon did not meet the criteria under its Civic Art Policy or Public Art Framework.
The Weekend Sun approached the council about the statue and was referred to the letter sent to the Footes.
Council bylaws officer Todd Martin said the piece, while appreciated, lacked the “cultural or artistic significance specific to the Tauranga area” required for permanent placement in a public space.
“The sculpture’s current location presents potential risks to the public, particularly as it is not a council-managed asset and lacks formal assessment or protective measures,” the letter said.
“Respectfully, the dragon sculpture cannot remain at its current location.”
The dragon, which weighs two tonnes, was with the Footes for five years and was crafted entirely from scrap metal components like nuts, bolts, old tools, padlocks, horseshoes and car parts.
It was originally a birthday gift to Carol, bought from Art of Outdoors in Pyes Pa – a business that imports unique recycled-metal sculptures from South Africa, with proceeds supporting artists’ families back in their country.
“We had it on our orchard overlooking our lake at Pukehina, but we’re selling that property now because we’re heading towards 70,” Graham said.