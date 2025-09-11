The dragon, made from scrap metal, sitting on a large rock at night, at the end of Commons Ave, near Pilot Bay. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

They said the guerrilla-style installation was an attempt to bring art to the public – but they were told on September 2 it must be removed within seven days.

“The council want it removed. We didn’t quite understand the reasoning – being that it didn’t fit in with the cultural values of Tauranga. We thought it was a taniwha protecting the waterways,” Graham said.

The council granted a one-week extension to the removal deadline and have put a temporary barrier fence around the dragon for safety.

The sculpture won’t fit in their Mount home so Graham has contacted nearby property owners to see if the statue can be relocated.

Despite some local support and an offer by the Footes to donate, maintain and care for the sculpture long-term, the council ruled the artwork in breach of its Street Use and Public Places Bylaw, Graham said.

Graham and Carol Foote next to their 1.2m metal dragon sculpture which they have placed at the end of Commons Ave, Mount Maunganui. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

A letter from the council said the dragon did not meet the criteria under its Civic Art Policy or Public Art Framework.

The Weekend Sun approached the council about the statue and was referred to the letter sent to the Footes.

Council bylaws officer Todd Martin said the piece, while appreciated, lacked the “cultural or artistic significance specific to the Tauranga area” required for permanent placement in a public space.

“The sculpture’s current location presents potential risks to the public, particularly as it is not a council-managed asset and lacks formal assessment or protective measures,” the letter said.

The dragon sculpture will be removed. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“Respectfully, the dragon sculpture cannot remain at its current location.”

The dragon, which weighs two tonnes, was with the Footes for five years and was crafted entirely from scrap metal components like nuts, bolts, old tools, padlocks, horseshoes and car parts.

It was originally a birthday gift to Carol, bought from Art of Outdoors in Pyes Pa – a business that imports unique recycled-metal sculptures from South Africa, with proceeds supporting artists’ families back in their country.

“We had it on our orchard overlooking our lake at Pukehina, but we’re selling that property now because we’re heading towards 70,” Graham said.

Carol suggested bringing the sculpture closer to their Pilot Bay home.

Graham carefully manoeuvred the sculpture into place with the help from a trailer, winch and a Landcruiser.

“The disappointing part is that the council doesn’t see it as having any artistic value.

“We said we’d gift it to the council, maintain it, everything. But they think it’s a hazard and not art. It’s kind of disappointing, but understandable – because we broke the law.”

The couple said the council has been “very easy to talk with”.

The Footes intended to gift the sculpture to Tauranga. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

They’re hoping it can be placed somewhere they can still see it.

Graham didn’t want it at Te Puna Quarry Park, known for its myriad of sculptures and art installations.

“I’ll never see it. I want to drive past it. It’s about making people happy.”

The episode is the latest frustration for the Footes, who had also faced a three-year bureaucratic saga trying to gift 9ha of land at Pukehina to a local wetland society.

They said mounting red tape and legal costs slowed their charitable intentions.

“That’s why I didn’t ask about the statue. I thought: ‘I could be dead before they [the council] make a decision’,” Graham said.

For now, the dragon awaits a new home – one where it can continue to delight passers-by without running afoul of city bylaws.