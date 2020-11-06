Mount Maunganui College releases original music album

Mount Maunganui College students have released their very own music album. Front: Teacher Tia Beaufort. Photo / George Novak

Mount Maunganui College students have released what they believe to be the first original school album in the Bay of Plenty.

The album titled MMC 2020 features original compositions from 17 students and has been released on Spotify today.

It showcases songs from school bands and artists Vegan Funk Machine, Emily Tattersall, Skye Hine & Malakhai Sadler, Good Morning Good Night, Kofe Table, Mabel George and El'fah.01 & TJ.

School principal Alastair Sinton approached teacher and music producer Tia Beaufort after a lunchtime concert a few months ago to organise and record some of the talented musicians.

Beaufort has since been working closely with the featured artists to complete the album, which the school launched at a lunchtime concert today.

He said the album took about two months "in between classes" to record.

The music producer and drummer for JessB said he enjoyed working with the students on the project.

"We just thought it would be a great idea to capture some of these amazing songs the students are making."

Beaufort said the song Feel Your Love from Skye Hine and Malakhai Sadler had been registered on Spotify as an original artist and had also been played on other local radio stations.

"That particular song, when we wanted to record it we had two hours. But the students came to me and said they had nothing.

"I said, 'I bet you do'. So they just played me what they had and Malakhai just started playing this guitar riff and Skye started singing and I just hit record.

"It's pretty cool. All the bands recorded live in one take."

He said the school was probably the first in the Bay to release an album on Spotify and feedback from the school community had been "awesome".

"There's a good buzz around the school, everyone is really proud."

He hoped other music teachers would do the same.

"A big part of doing this was giving the students the confidence to know they can create something just as good as what's being played out there on the radio. I'm stoked."

Principal Alastair Sinton said the album was a post-Covid-19 project to celebrate the musical talent at the college.

"The amount of talent here is crazy. We're really proud of this album, the songwriting and talent is unbelievable," he said.

"It's a real privilege to be able to give them the opportunity to do this and for them to see what the next step looks like."

Sinton said there was "a bit of something for everyone" on the album including rock, funk, and hip-hop.

"It's also great to see some interest in the album outside of the school community."

The artwork on the album cover was designed by Year 12 art student Sonny Eades.

Student Skye Hine said she had been performing since she was 5 years old and hoped to pursue a career out of singing once she left school.

"To be able to be creating in my own way and have my own lyrics on a public platform is motivating.

"I think it is a really good jumping board for the students who wish to carry on music after high school."

The MMC 2020 album is available from today on all streaming platforms, Spotify, Tiktok and Instagram - search MMC 2020.

Album review

The guitar riff of Vegan Funk Machine's song Tofu had me tapping my feet immediately.

The music pumped through the headphones and I couldn't help but groove in my seat.

To be honest, I didn't know what to expect from a newly-released school album, but man is it good.

Alastair Sinton had it right when he said the talent at Mount College is "just crazy".

I should declare I am - and proudly so - a former Mount Maunganui College student.

But that aside, I genuinely did like the album.

The artists and bands featured on the Spotify playlist sound like something you'd hear on the radio.

However, this isn't the first time I've heard talented musicians on the Mount College stage.

I went to school with Joel Shadbolt, the lead singer of New Zealand chart-topping L.A.B.

I will always remember Joel's stage presence even back then, and many of my fellow students in the class of 2008 will too.

The kind, cool, creative Joel Shadbolt became the talk of the school.

He'd always play in the school talent quests, playing his electric guitar behind his head like a true genius.

The cool thing is Joel is a true Mountie too and is always keen to foster the talent coming out of his former school.

I'm sure Joel would be proud to hear the college has released its first album sharing the talent of local musicians on Spotify.

The students at Mount College have someone very special to look up to and be inspired by.

This album is a testament to their talent and each one of the students featured on this album should feel proud of what they've achieved.

Congratulations to the college.