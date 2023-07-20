Mount Maunganui brawl: 10th man denies rioting and wounding charges

Tauranga District Court. Photo / NZME





A 10th man accused of rioting and wounding offences after a brawl in Mount Maunganui has denied the allegations.

Stacey Te Tatau Adam, 33, from Bethlehem confirmed his not-guilty pleas to joint charges of rioting and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Tauranga District Court today.

Adam is among people arrested after an incident on Maunganui Rd on June 21.

Adam also faced a new charge today of driving in a dangerous manner and is yet to enter a plea to this.

Nine other defendants denied the same two rioting and wounding offences in the same court on July 16 and eight elected trial by jury.

The nine defendants are Jesse Wiheti Fisher, 38, from Matapihi; Lake Kaimoana, 24, from Tauranga; Paul Frederick Carmichael, 44, of Brookfield, Teina Eremiha Matiaha, 35, of Mount Maunganui; William Grant Palmer, 42, from Matakana; Carlton Jon Paki, 36, from Pāpāmoa Beach, Tipene Guy Oti, 33, from Gate Pa; Maurice Te Barry Walker, 54, from Kairua; and Kereama Walker, 17, from Bethlehem.

Kereama Walker and Kaimoana also deny joint charges of aggravated robbery; Kaimoana is undecided whether to have a judge-alone trial or a jury trial.

The teen and Paki have also pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Judge Christina Cook further remanded Adam in custody for a case review hearing on September 15, along with the other defendants.

An 11th defendant - Te Koikoi Brown, 25, from Bethlehem - is yet to enter pleas to his four charges: rioting, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

