Mount Maunganui alcohol ban: Feedback sought on alcohol-free area

Tauranga City Council is seeking community feedback on a proposed amendment to its Alcohol Control Bylaw which would formalise the temporary summer-period alcohol-free area along the coastal strip in Mount Maunganui.

“Over the past six summers, we’ve implemented this temporary alcohol-free area along Marine Parade from its intersection with Grove Avenue, Oceanbeach Rd and Maranui St from October 21 to April 6,” a council spokesperson said in a statement.

This area sits between two existing year-round alcohol-free areas already included in the bylaw, the council said.

The temporary alcohol-free area was first introduced in December 2018 in response to community concerns and evidence from police about alcohol-related harm in the area.

Summer-period alcohol-free areas.
“Since it was introduced, police have found it to be an effective means of managing disorder and reducing risks associated with alcohol.

“We now want to formalise this temporary alcohol-free area by including it in our Alcohol Control Bylaw.

“This bylaw sets alcohol-free areas across our city to help reduce potential alcohol-related harm, including levels of intoxication, noise, disorder and crime.”

The council said the proposed amendment would help ensure a consistent approach was taken across the coastal strip and would be more efficient than continuing to implement a temporary ban each year.

“We want to hear your thoughts on including this area in the bylaw. You can do this by sharing your feedback online, emailing policy@tauranga.govt.nz or completing a printed consultation form available at our Library Community Hubs across the city.”

Consultation is now open and closes at 5pm on December 6.

For more information and to share your thoughts, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/alcoholbylaw.

