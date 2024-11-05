An Otago University study has revealed alcohol to be the most harmful drug in New Zealand, but Kiwi's drinking habits may be changing. Video / NZ Herald

Tauranga City Council is seeking community feedback on a proposed amendment to its Alcohol Control Bylaw which would formalise the temporary summer-period alcohol-free area along the coastal strip in Mount Maunganui.

“Over the past six summers, we’ve implemented this temporary alcohol-free area along Marine Parade from its intersection with Grove Avenue, Oceanbeach Rd and Maranui St from October 21 to April 6,” a council spokesperson said in a statement.

This area sits between two existing year-round alcohol-free areas already included in the bylaw, the council said.

The temporary alcohol-free area was first introduced in December 2018 in response to community concerns and evidence from police about alcohol-related harm in the area.