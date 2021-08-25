Mount Hot Pools wins excellence award 10 years running

Mount Hot Pools. Photo / Supplied

Mount Hot Pools has been awarded the Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award, ranking the facility in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide for 10 years running.

Formerly known as the Certificate of Excellence, the Traveller's Choice Award acknowledged businesses that earned great reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months.

These businesses make up the top 10 per cent of businesses listed on Tripadvisor.

In August 2019, the Mount Hot Pools was inducted into the Tripadvisor Hall of Fame for its continued achievement. This is now the 10th year the hot pools have been recognised, but the past year was different to the others as the reviews and ratings have largely come from locals and domestic tourists.

Mount Hot Pools manager Matthew Strange was ecstatic with the news, especially as the country was in another alert level 4 lockdown and the pools were closed.

Mount Hot Pools. Photo / Supplied

"The news is very welcomed during this tough time. It acknowledges the hard work our team put in 364 days a year to create a fantastic all-round customer experience. It's great to be recognised for our cleanliness, presentation, and friendly-staff.

"We can't wait to reopen and welcome visitors back in alert level 2."

Chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, Kanika Soni, congratulated all the 2021 winners during what has been a testing year for tourism.

"What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilising technology to prioritise guest safety.

"The Travellers' Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working," Soni said.