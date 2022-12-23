As the region’s roads welcome holiday travellers, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reminds motorists to plan ahead. Photo / NZME

As the region’s roads welcome holiday travellers, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reminds motorists to plan ahead.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional relationships director David Speirs said congestion and delays were inevitable in peak times.

“However if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination.

“The roads around the Bay of Plenty and Waikato are likely to be busy as we approach Christmas and New Year’s, especially on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty and around the Coromandel.”

To help plan journeys around Christmas and the New Year, Waka Kotahi has issued an interactive map showing traffic delays across popular roots based on data from previous years.

The map shows SH29 through the Kaimai Ranges will be heaviest eastbound on January 8 between 2pm and 4pm. Meanwhile the times of highest congestion for SH2 between Paeroa and Waihi are on Boxing Day between 11am and 1pm and on January 2 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

SH2 is also predicted to be busy northbound and southbound between Tauranga and Katikati in the lead-up to Christmas and over New Year’s.

SH29, Kaimai and SH2 between Paeroa and Tauranga, have been identified as traffic hotspots ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Photo / File

Speirs encouraged drivers to keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front.

“Be patient when driving this summer so everyone can relax and enjoy the holidays together,” Speirs said.

“Drive to the conditions, whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

“We also advise that you check that your vehicle is safe to drive before you set off on your summer holiday. Check your tyres have enough tread (the minimum tread is 1.5mm but the more tread, the better the grip). Ensure your lights, wipers and indicators work.”

While many of us are hoping it won’t rain on our parade over the holidays, be aware that roads can show signs of ‘bleeding seal’ or sticky surfaces when temperatures rise. This happens when the bitumen softens and rises above the chip seal road surface. Waka Kotahi contractors will be monitoring road surfaces and can deploy water trucks if needed.

Take care, stick to any temporary speed limits and drive to the conditions.

“Finally – a reminder that our crews will be out over the summer undertaking vital work to improve the state of our roads. Please slow down, leave space and be patient through roadworks, and most importantly, respect our crews while they undertake this important work on our roads.”

Worksites have traffic management in place to keep our crews safe, and any delays will be kept to a minimum.

“Take regular breaks to stay alert. Allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, no need to rush.”

Meanwhile, as summer events make their return to the Bay of Plenty, so do event-related road closures.

For example, in early January, temporary road closures will be in place around Trustpower Baypark, on State Highway 2 between Sandhurst Drive and SH2/29A Te Maunga Interchange, and on Truman Lane for two major events.

Bay Dreams is returning to Mount Maunganui on Tuesday 3 January and a new event, Juicy Fest, will take place on Friday 6 January.

Both events will be held at Trustpower Baypark, Mount Maunganui, and combined are expected to attract 25,000 people to the region.

Waka Kotahi Bay of Plenty system manager Roger Brady said the large-scale events would result in more traffic on the roads and people walking in the area.

“We want everyone to get to where they are going to safely, no matter if you’re going to the beach, to the shops or attending an event,” Brady said.

“The temporary event road closures aim to manage the transport network and minimise impacts to residents and businesses while the events are taking place.

“We recommend people take the stress out of getting to these events and use the drop and ride bus services at Blake Park, Gordon Spratt Reserve and Durham Street in the city centre. There is no public parking at Trustpower Baypark.”

Events road closures drivers need to know about:

Bay Dreams – Tuesday 3 January to Wednesday 4 January: