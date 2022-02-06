Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

More reports of dogs locked in hot cars this summer than last with more than month to go

4 minutes to read
There have already been more reports of dogs locked in hot cars this summer than last. Photo / Supplied

There have already been more reports of dogs locked in hot cars this summer than last. Photo / Supplied

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

There are already more complaints about dogs left "cooking" in hot cars this summer than the last, with more than a month left of the season.

The SPCA has received 347 complaints about dogs being

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.