A missing Bay man has been found, police reported today.

Michael Bramley was reported missing after being last seen at his home in Mount Maunganui on Boxing Day, Bay of Plenty and Taupō police reported on their Facebook page.

The page was updated today saying: “The man reported missing from his home address in Mount Maunganui yesterday has been found and is back home with family. Thank you for your help.”