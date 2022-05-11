Ulemj Glamuzina with her piece Odd one Out. Photo / Supplied

The biennial Miles Art Awards event and exhibition has come to a close but before it did voters picked one artwork to win the people's choice award. Ulemj Glamuzina's piece Odd one Out. She spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times about her inspiration for the piece.

Can you tell us a little about the piece you have created?

Odd One Out is an abstract piece where I am exploring relationships between texture, movement and mark-making. I aimed to create a work that is balanced and engaging.

As a child I grew up being very aware of my different background every time I moved from one country to another and learning different cultures. I tried to learn the differences very quickly in order to assimilate. I didn't want to be the odd one out but inside I was always aware of how different I was as there usually was no one around me who shared a similar background.

In the last couple of years I started looking more inwards and accepting myself. I am trying to release control and get free in the painting. When I paint, it is okay to be vulnerable. I connect with myself and trust my intuition, accepting who I am and feeling ok with being different.

What inspired you to enter the awards?

I wanted to get my work recognised within my local area. The Miles Art Awards is Tauranga's premier art award. It is an honour to have my work selected for it.

What was your reaction to winning people's choice?

I'm absolutely thrilled to receive this award! I'd like to thank everyone who voted for my piece.

Even after being shortlisted, I was still a bit shocked when Stephen (director of Tauranga Art Gallery) announced my name to be the winner. It has taken me a few days to process it.

I would like to use the exposure for my art and clothing brand "ZU". The winning piece is one of the images used for my range of garments.

What are your plans for your art going forward?

I am currently studying Māori and Indigenous Art at Te Wananga o Aotearoa and I am curious to see how it might influence my art in the future. I have recently also started working on a new body of work inspired by Wabi-Sabi which is a worldview centred on the acceptance of transience and imperfection or I also like the term "Flawed beauty". In September, I will be taking part in a joint exhibition in Katikati.

About the awards

This is the seventh instalment of the biennial awards and exhibition at Tauranga Art Gallery. The event is named after one of Tauranga Art Gallery's original donors, Venetta Miles. The awards are supported by The Venetta Miles Trust and made possible by Friends of Tauranga Art Gallery, Tauranga Mayor, The Incubator Creative Hub, and the Bay of Plenty Times.

To see more of Ulemj Glamuzina's work visit her website ulemjart.com.