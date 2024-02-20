Michael Jones is the new patron of Te Puke Repertory Society.

Te Puke Repertory Society has had its first patron since 2017.

While the society’s constitution doesn’t require the appointment of a patron, its committee felt the time was right to fill the role last held by the late Maureen Oliver.

“We felt that it would be an opportunity to formally acknowledge Michael Jones and his contribution to the rep,” says chairwoman Michelle Cliff.

She says the society was honoured when Michael accepted the position.

“Michael stands on a strong foundation of theatrical history, experience and knowledge. We can think of no better person to fulfil this honorary role.”

As a patron, Michael will attend the gala openings of shows and events at Litt Park Theatre, with the opportunity to address the audience and cast. He will also officially open and address the AGM and attend any other meetings.

A patron does not have committee voting rights. However, Michael can still be nominated to the committee and positions of office.

As is standard practice, the role of patron would be voted upon and confirmed each year at the AGM.

Michael’s long-standing association with Te Puke Repertory Society dates back to 1952, to the very beginning, with his parents being founding members.

“His knowledge and craft of theatre will be wonderful to pass on to our newer members

“With a patron comes a credibility that what we do is of a high community worth. And a patron supports us with their knowledge, security and wisdom.”

Michelle says a patron brings mana to an organisation, and a wealth of interpersonal knowledge along with connections and sway.

They are well respected in the community and will have a wide-ranging network and sphere of influence, she says.