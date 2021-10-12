MetService issues road snowfall warning for Desert Road

MetService National weather: October 12th-14th.

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for Desert Rd.

Snow showers are likely early this morning, and again from this afternoon through to the early hours of Thursday morning.

From 1am to 7am today, 1 or 2cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 800m.

Then from 3pm today to 2am Thursday, 1 to 3cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 800m.

MetService said in a statement, a deep low lying east of New Zealand continued moving away from the country last night and during today. This low directs a strong southerly flow over central and southern New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Rotorua today is mainly fine apart from a few morning showers and westerlies turning southerly this afternoon. The high is 14C and the low 3C.

Tauranga residents can expect mainly fine weather, a few showers possible in the morning with westerlies turning southerly this afternoon. The high is 17C and the low 6C.