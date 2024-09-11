Now, the current prefects and head students want to make it a “tradition” as they take on the challenge on September 20.
The challenge involves a series of extreme physical activities including gym sessions, running, cycling, swimming, Waka Ama, and cold-tolerance training for 39 hours. Participants will sleep for one hour.
“But the hardest would definitely be the swim – I haven’t hopped in a pool in a very long time and I feel like swimming fitness is probably a bit different to running fitness.”
Gardiner said the group had been having sausage sizzles as fundraising events for Movember.
Deputy head prefects Seb Health and Jack Muir and students Gabe Roberts and Jake Stott are also participating.
Principal Andrew Turner said last year’s first-ever event was a “huge success” not only raising more than $5000 for men’s mental health but also inspiring this year’s group of prefects to build on this legacy.
Turner said it would become an annual event.
“Our boys have captured the vision inspired by last year’s head boy Kane McBrydie. They are committed to raising awareness for men’s mental health and will continue to build on this commitment.
“The goal of education is to grow and develop committed citizens who will give back and add value to society. We are incredibly proud of the efforts of these young men who are taking on this challenge and commitment to give back to our wider community.”