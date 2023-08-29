Lying on the beach with the waves crashing over them is not where many people would like to find themselves in the middle of the night.

But that is where six Tauranga Boys’ College prefects and head students will be on September 16 at 12.30am.

Deputy head boy Jake Corney said the group would be doing a 40-hour physical activity challenge - called Fortress 40 - from 4am on September 15 to 8pm on September 16.

Corney and fellow students Kane McBrydie, Bodhi Redwood, Samuel Sutton, Alex White and Reed Tong are doing their own version of Navy Seal Training to raise awareness for mental health.

“If we’re seen struggling ... [we] hope we can change the stigma for boys that it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay to be seen as weak and it’s okay to ask for help,” Corney said.

Tauranga Boys’ College prefects and head students are doing a 40-hour challenge to raise awareness for men’s mental health. L-R: Bodhi Redwood, Kane McBrydie, Alex White, Jake Corney, Samuel Sutton. Photo / Alex Cairns

Corney said as leaders of an all-boys school, mental health was “quite a significant issue”.

“Most of us are high-achieving and it gets really stressful when you’re trying to play sports and get all your academic [grades] and sometimes it can just get too overwhelming.”

The group will do 39 hours of physical activity - gym sessions, swimming, running, waka ama, biking - and sleep for one hour, he said.

Tauranga Boys’ College deputy head boy Jake Corney. Photo / Alex Cairns

Corney explained the Navy Seal aspect of the challenge was “surf torture”.

“We’re pretty much going to be lying in the water with the waves crashing over us for [45] minutes ... when it’s all dark, when no one is there to support us. Just to really exemplify the point that we’re struggling and that struggling is okay.”

The group will do five “surf torture” sessions throughout the 40-hour period at Mount Maunganui Main Beach wearing sports gear.

On the 40-hour challenge, Corney admitted: “We don’t know if it is possible to complete”.

However, “we’re all really excited to push past our limits and see what we’re capable of”.

Corney said at least two physical education teachers would be with them at all times. St John staff, lifeguards and physiotherapists would also supervise the group.

Corney said the group had partnered with Movember - a charity for men’s mental health - where people could donate.

“However, the main purpose of this is to raise awareness. Fundraising is a great thing to do and it can help create men’s mental health resources and support people who are going through a tough time but we’re just trying to raise awareness to reach as many people as possible to say it’s okay to struggle.

“We’re not really asking for donations - just check up on your mates ... your fathers, your sons, your friends and uncles and ask if they’re okay, if they’re really okay.”

Tauranga Boys’ College head boy Kane McBrydie. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga Boys’ College head boy Kane McBrydie said the group wanted to change the stigma of mental health embedded in Kiwi culture.

“As cliche as it sounds, we are sort of brothers with everyone at this school, and we do care for them ... so we want the best for them.”

Tauranga Boys’ College principal Andrew Turner said the challenge for student leaders each year was to leave “a little bit of a legacy”.

“This is part of that ... it’s doing something a little bit different.”

He said there was a lot of “top-down” information about men’s mental health.

“It’s really encouraging when you see it coming from the bottom up. Now you’re seeing young men ... off their own back are responding to that and saying, ‘Well actually how about we put ourselves in a scenario, physically, emotionally and mentally where we put ourselves in a mental headspace that simulates some of the challenges that men deal with every day’.”

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

The Lowdown: Text 5626 or webchat

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team or counselling service.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.