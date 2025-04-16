This is the first time they have spoken to media about their plight.
Melanie said they did not expect the council to pay for all the repairs, but hoped it would share the costs.
From their perspective, the council allowed homes to be built on an unstable cliff, did not decommission soak holes used for stormwater drainage across the suburb and contributed to the slip via a leaking water pipe.
“If you’ve had a hand in doing something, shouldn’t you have a hand in helping to repair it?”
The council bought out other slip-damaged homes on the peninsula, but said the circumstances on Maungatapu Rd were different and it could not use ratepayer money to fix private development issues.
‘Forgotten five’
An ICE Geo and Civil engineering report prepared for the council said the Maungatapu Rd land failures were caused by high rainfall and possibly exacerbated by changes in development along the peninsula.
In 2022 the area received 126% of its average June rainfall and 195% for July.
Brian Gardner said he and his neighbours were the “forgotten five” because other unliveable slip-damaged homes on the Maungatapu Peninsula were paid out by the council.
The council recommended homeowners did due diligence before buying a house which included getting a Land Information Memorandum (LIM) that said if natural hazard notations were on the title, he said.
In terms of the soak holes, council had no plans to retrofit the entire stormwater drainage infrastructure across the peninsula due to immense cost and complexity with no guarantee of addressing land instability.
Information provided by council said studies following landslides in 1979 and 1995 suggested a link between soak holes and increased landslide risk, but this relationship was not scientifically proven.
The council said it had no record of a water main leak on Maungatapu Rd in the week before the slip.
