Sydney grew up on Rangiwaea Island, an island at the eastern end of Matakana Island in Tauranga Harbour. He said in his election profile he was an active member of the community, including as a netball coach, Tauranga Netball director, kapa haka judge and “young leader in our moana”.
Rolleston said the goal is to raise $20,000 to support Sydney and his whānau, especially his mum, who has been at his bedside throughout his illness.
They’d had to endure not earning an income for close to six months, he said.
If Sydney is unable to start his role after that, he must apply for further leave or resign.
Mayor Mahé Drysdale said if leave was applied for, the council would need to consider granting a further leave of absence or decide whether to accept Sydney’s apologies for meetings on a case-by-case basis.
Rolleston said Sydney was still in hospital but on the path to recovery.
A Givealittle page has been set up for the Mauaoathon and more than $6800 had already been raised as of December 2.
“This is really lifting his spirits. He’s watching the page with interest, humbly but excited.”
He said initially Sydney who has not commented publicly about his illness did not want the fuss or fundraiser, but got on board once he realised it was to support his family as well.