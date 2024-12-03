Participants will climb Mauao as many times as they want between 5.30am and 5.30pm, and raise money through sponsorship for their climbs.

Rolleston and his crew will set up camp at the base of the maunga with food and drinks to support the climbers.

“It’s to find a waka [vehicle] to show our aroha to him and his whānau.

“Mikaere’s a mokopuna of the moana and the maunga. He belongs to this place.”

Sydney grew up on Rangiwaea Island, an island at the eastern end of Matakana Island in Tauranga Harbour. He said in his election profile he was an active member of the community, including as a netball coach, Tauranga Netball director, kapa haka judge and “young leader in our moana”.

Mikaere Sydney and his uncle Hemi Rolleston in May at the Tauranga Moana Te Tiriti hīkoi.

Rolleston said the goal is to raise $20,000 to support Sydney and his whānau, especially his mum, who has been at his bedside throughout his illness.

They’d had to endure not earning an income for close to six months, he said.

In September, the council voted not to pay Sydney his $135,900-a-year councillor salary while he is on medical leave until December 31.

If Sydney is unable to start his role after that, he must apply for further leave or resign.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said if leave was applied for, the council would need to consider granting a further leave of absence or decide whether to accept Sydney’s apologies for meetings on a case-by-case basis.

Rolleston said Sydney was still in hospital but on the path to recovery.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the Mauaoathon and more than $6800 had already been raised as of December 2.

“This is really lifting his spirits. He’s watching the page with interest, humbly but excited.”

He said initially Sydney who has not commented publicly about his illness did not want the fuss or fundraiser, but got on board once he realised it was to support his family as well.

Rolleston planned to do 10 climbs on the day, a total of 30km. The return trip to the 232-metre summit is 3km.

“For some, one climb is an achievement. But for others, they’re going to push themselves.”

Summer Kerr with her sons Halo and Astore Taoho. She plans to do 12 climbs. Photo / David Hall

Sydney’s cousin Summer Kerr’s goal was 12 climbs, one every hour. She regularly exercised three times a day and saw the fundraiser as a way to help Sydney.

“If it was one of us in this situation, he would do what he could to help.

“It’s going to be hard but it’s a good challenge.”

Kerr plans to rope in people from her netball team to do some climbs as well.

Anyone can join the cause and hit the summit, donate or volunteer as support crew on the day.

Rolleston said organisers were looking for support crew volunteers through the Facebook group Mauaoathon 2.0 for Mikaere.

He said the day was also about kotahitanga – bringing people together – and hauora - wellbeing.

“If we exercise, we will probably live longer so that’s another benefit.”

Hemi Rolleston and some of the Tama Tu wellness group who will be climbing Mauao. Photo / David Hall

The majority of the 25 climbers signed up so far were from Rolleston’s Tama Tu wellness group.

“It’s also about connecting to the special mountain. Pretty much all of the people that will be doing it have a special connection to Mauao.

“So, [we’re] bringing people to Mauao, connecting people together and looking after each other.

“The main thing is to show our aroha to Mikaere and his whānau.”

This isn’t the first Mauaoathon Rolleston has organised. In 2021 Tama Tu raised $13,000 for a Matapihi teenager diagnosed with the rare cancer, Ewing sarcoma.

The Details

What: Mauaoathon 2.0 for Mikaere

When: December 14, 5.30am to 5.30pm

Where: Mauao, Mount Maunganui

What: Find a sponsor and climb Mauao to raise money

Who: All climbers, donors or support crew welcome.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.