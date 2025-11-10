A fire on Mauao in January 2016 destroyed about 4000sq m of vegetation.

A Mauao Trust spokesperson earlier said the organisation was “outraged and deeply concerned” and called on the wider community to “respect the cultural, historical and ecological significance of Mauao”.

The council’s Mauao and heritage specialist, Josh Clark, told the Bay of Plenty Times that the council had not heard of further reports of fireworks being let off.

“We have heard that young people were letting off fireworks at Pilot Bay by the boat ramp, but this has not been confirmed.

“We are looking to have some Māori wardens onsite tonight to remind people that there are no fireworks allowed on Mauao, however, this will depend on availability,” he said.

Clark said the community had generally been respectful with few breaches.

When asked if there had been any further incidents, he said: “We are yet to have a full debrief, but to our knowledge, no fireworks were let off on the maunga”.

There had been no arrests, he said.

“At this stage, two people on November 4 and a group of five males on November 5 had been identified as potentially involved in letting off fireworks on Mauao.”

Security camera footage captured by the council’s Tauranga Transport Operations Centre on November 6 was still being reviewed, Clark said.

Under Section 94 (1) (a) of the Reserves Act, it is an offence to light fires on reserves, and the maximum penalty is a fine of $100,000 and/or two years in prison.

