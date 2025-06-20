Hands on the Mauri stone during the Hautapu ceremony as people call out the names of passed loved ones. Photo / Hēmi Rolleston
More than 400 people gathered on the summit of Mauao in the early hours of this morning to celebrate Matariki and remember those who have passed.
Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust chairman and co-founder Jack Thatcher, who is also a celestial navigator, led the Matariki Maumaharatanga ceremony atop Mauao atdawn this morning to honour the Māori New Year.
“This is our fourth year doing it,” Thatcher said.
It had been a popular event in the three years since Matariki had become a public holiday, with crowds packing in together to acknowledge those who had died in the past year as “stars in the sky”.
At the ceremony, attendees were encouraged to put their hands on the pounamu touchstone on top of the Ātea-ā-Rangi star compass and call out the names of their loved ones.
Thatcher said the event allowed people to heal from the grief they may be carrying after the passing of loved ones.
He said he took the time to remember his father and his mum, whom he lost 40 years ago.
Te Awanui ward councillor Hēmi Rolleston said the ceremony was special and there was a big turnout from all parts of the community.
Rolleston it had been a still morning as Thatcher led a kōrero about the significance of Matariki and the mauri stone, then leaders from his celestial waka group led a karakia.
“Then those that had lost a loved one took part in a hautapu ceremony by calling out the names of their loved one and touching the mauri stone.
“For me, I was able to call the name of my uncle and friend, the last of the Māori Battalion, Sir Bom Gillies.”
Rolleston said many then stood around and watched the stars and then the rise of the sun on “a beautiful morning”.
This event is among many Matariki events being hosted around the Bay of Plenty this long weekend.
Mount Maunganui was hosting a three-day Midwinter Solstice celebration, with a packed programme of free events, cultural experiences and community spirit, a Mount Mainstreet spokesperson said.
The programme included giveaways, prizes, freebies and events such as a DJ set at Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka, silent discos, sand raking workshops, starry night projections, ocean races and the return of the interactive MatARiki AR sculpture trail.
Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust chairwoman Julie Paama-Pengelly said she and the trust were excited to bring back their immersive Māori art experience – the MatARiki AR sculpture trail – to align with these celebrations, offering a fun and interactive way for everyone to explore and celebrate the new year.
What’s happening in the Bay?
Mount Mainstreet Midwinter Solstice offers free pop-up events and special deals all long weekend, ranging from a Pilot Bay paddle-out to free ice creams, sand art and a silent disco.
MatARiki Sculpture Trail on now until Monday at Masonic Park/Wharf St in Tauranga CBD, Te Papa o ngā Manu Porotakataka in Mount Maunganui and the Western Bay Museum in Katikati.
Matariki at The Incubator in the Historic Village on various dates in June. Exhibitions, wānanga, live music, film screenings, clay art, contemporary Māori exhibitions, student showcases and more.
Matariki events at Te Ao Mārama on various dates at Tauranga City libraries with storytelling, workshops and cultural activities.
Te Ara a Matariki Light Trail at Welcome Bay’s Ngāpeke Permaculture on Kaiwha Rd. The decorated trail will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm, admission is free.
Te Kete Matariki at Jubilee Park in Te Puke until August 3.
Matariki Ahunga Nui (Matariki, the Great Gatherer) free exhibition of Toi Māori at The Carlton Gallery in Katikati.
15th annual Dawn Viewing at Waihī Beach on Sunday at 6am. Gather above the campground at Te Hō Pā, Bowentown Domain, Waipaopao/Anzac Bay. Admission is free.
Matariki events at all Western Bay library and service centres including storytimes and scavenger hunts.