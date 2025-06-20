Chairman and co-founder of Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust and celestial navigator Jack Thatcher led the Matariki Maumaharatanga ceremony atop Mauao at dawn this morning. Photo / Hēmi Rolleston

“It was beautiful this morning, we had a lovely crowd. It didn’t take long for people to come up and start to call out the names of their loved ones,” Thatcher said.

“There’s a lot of crying and a lot of laughter.

“The most memorable thing about this morning were all the photos that people brought with them of their loved ones.”

Thatcher said the event allowed people to heal from the grief they may be carrying after the passing of loved ones.

He said he took the time to remember his father and his mum, whom he lost 40 years ago.

Te Awanui ward councillor Hēmi Rolleston said the ceremony was special and there was a big turnout from all parts of the community.

Rolleston it had been a still morning as Thatcher led a kōrero about the significance of Matariki and the mauri stone, then leaders from his celestial waka group led a karakia.

“Then those that had lost a loved one took part in a hautapu ceremony by calling out the names of their loved one and touching the mauri stone.

“For me, I was able to call the name of my uncle and friend, the last of the Māori Battalion, Sir Bom Gillies.”

Rolleston said many then stood around and watched the stars and then the rise of the sun on “a beautiful morning”.

Te Papa ward councillor Rod Taylor, Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui ward councillor Jen Scoular, Arataki ward councillor Rick Curach and Te Awanui ward councillor Hēmi Rolleston at the Mauao summit this morning for the Matariki Maumaharatanga ceremony. Photo / Supplied

This event is among many Matariki events being hosted around the Bay of Plenty this long weekend.

Mount Maunganui was hosting a three-day Midwinter Solstice celebration, with a packed programme of free events, cultural experiences and community spirit, a Mount Mainstreet spokesperson said.

The programme included giveaways, prizes, freebies and events such as a DJ set at Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka, silent discos, sand raking workshops, starry night projections, ocean races and the return of the interactive MatARiki AR sculpture trail.

Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust chairwoman Julie Paama-Pengelly said she and the trust were excited to bring back their immersive Māori art experience – the MatARiki AR sculpture trail – to align with these celebrations, offering a fun and interactive way for everyone to explore and celebrate the new year.

Mount Mainstreet and local community groups have organised a midwinter solstice celebration in Mount Maunganui from June 20 to 22, timed with Matariki and the shortest day of the year. Photo / Supplied

What’s happening in the Bay?