An aerial view of the cleared wetland area in Matarangi that has outraged locals. Photo / Supplied

More than 2200 petitioners are calling on Waikato Regional Council to enforce replanting of a 20ha Matarangi wetland bulldozed by a housing developer.

Locals say displaced wildlife is turning up in town after vegetation clearance at the edge of Matarangi by contractors for Winton.

An abatement notice remains on the wetland site.

Winton said they were still unable to comment during an investigation by the regional council.

"Winton must wait for this process to be completed before providing comment beyond the detailed statement already shared."

Winton's Beaches development chief operating officer Simon Ash previously said it was "incredibly disappointing given all the necessary steps to do the work responsibly were followed, including to notify the district council before starting".

Petition author Peter Collins said the community was outraged.

"They're absolutely outraged, and they think it's really important that people are held to task. The community isn't just asking for fines, the community want the land protected forever."

Collins filmed huge areas of cleared trees and a big platform of infilled soil on the wetland site. He said it was unfathomable that councils did not check and halt the work.

Many in the community are backing a full reinstatement of native plants and halt on any housing, calling on WRC to permanently protect the habitat.

Others in the community are calling for an inquiry of councils' involvement.

"We have 20ha of wetlands that we want reinstated, replanted and made predator free to help the native wildlife re-establish itself. This wetland deserves being saved for future generations to learn from our mistakes and how regeneration of native habitats can be successfully done before it's too late and it's lost forever.

"The bird life in there was amazing until this happened."

Residents have reported wild pigs in the residential part of Matarangi and an unusual number of birds. Said Collins: "That's unheard of in this part of town and I am sure it's because they have been displaced. Where are they going to go?"

TCDC staff had liaised with Winton in June 2021 requesting permission for the removal of a 10m-wide canopy of trees on their land to provide a line of sight for a radio signal from its water treatment plant in the area.

A letter from Tattico notified TCDC on August 12, 2021 of removal of a different area of trees which it described as "an awful lot of scrub and pine/gum which Winton want to get under control".

The letter said "a couple of nice trees" would be retained as would a buffer of trees 20m from the DoC reserve. "The other land in the middle will be cleared. The land will be mulched, and the mulch left on the ground as groundcover.

"Obviously there are no tree protection controls in the plan and there are no scheduled trees or other tree issues on this part of Matarangi. However, I am also aware that you could well get public inquiries once the works start.

"Winton have not got a specific start date yet, but they are acutely conscious that the summer peak period needs to be avoided. They will not be having any work done on Labour weekend and will certainly have all works well and truly completed before December."

The next day TCDC staff told Winton to contact the Waikato Regional Council before starting the work since the land was a Significant Natural Area in WRC policies.

It told the company its land was the most highly prioritised conservation lot notation in its proposed district plan, indicating potentially significant biodiversity and habitat values.

Staff said based on Winton's description of the vegetation as not native, protection rules would not be triggered. However, they were not familiar with the area or aware of the scale, location or details, suggesting a biodiversity specialist be engaged and contact made with WRC.

It has since confirmed it did no site visits and did not alert WRC to the work.

On midnight August 17, 2021 all of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 4.

Collins said he first learned of the clearance the following month in September and raised alarms with TCDC.

"Big machinery was involved and it wasn't visible from the road until the end many months later," he said.

"I called TCDC three times, and others from the community did too, and the council were telling people the clearance was for their water treatment plant.

"They just took Winton's word for it and said, 'go ask WRC'."

Information released after an OIA request by Forest & Bird shows in June, TCDC followed up with Winton to confirm exactly what was cleared and how it complied with WRC's significant natural area policy.

Winton replied that there was no specific protection of the subject site within the Regional Plan.

"There are no ecological, SNA or outstanding landscape controls on the subject site in either the Regional Policy Statement, Regional Plan or District Plan.

"As you are probably aware, the regional council has confirmed that from their perspective there has been no issues of non-compliance with their rules. They are going to visit the site at some stage. Beaches Development Limited recognise that if there is to be subsequent earthworks on the site or if the land is to be used other than for permitted rural activity, then that will trigger some form of application."

Waikato regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said the council remained "open minded" about the clearance.

"We are acutely aware of the significance of this wetland and despite the loss of our own investigative staff in recent months we have engaged the services of a contract investigator who is actively following up lines of inquiry. We will ensure that the matter is investigated thoroughly."

He said compliance staff could not be in all places at all times and were grateful for information from members of the public when they saw something that did not look right.



Residents who notice any effects from the activity should call 0800 800 401 so information is included into the investigation.



"The parties that are involved in this activity can proactively remediate any environmental effects, at any time, without need for regulatory intervention from us. We encourage them to do so.



"As well as significant financial penalties and criminal convictions, remediation for breaches of environmental regulation can also be one of the outcomes of enforcement action.



"However, we are still in the information gathering phase and that can take some time. We remain open minded as to the circumstances around the activities at the Matarangi wetland until such time as our formal investigation is complete."