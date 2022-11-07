Those gathered at a Memorandum of Understanding event at Waikari Marae over the Southern Pipeline project. Photo / Supplied

The Matapihi community which has dealt with spills and foul smells from the controversial Southern Pipeline now has a hand in overseeing its future.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Ngāti Tapu, Ngāi Tūkairangi and Tauranga City Council on the future operation of the Southern Pipeline, which will be overseen by the newly established Southern Pipeline Advisory Group, the council said in a statement.



In spite of protests by some in Matapihi, the pipeline became operational in February 2019 after 15 years of work. It carries wastewater from the city across the Tauranga Harbour to the Te Maunga treatment plant via Matapihi.

On April 21, 2021, an estimated 80 cubic metres of sewerage spilled into Tauranga Harbour at Matapihi after an air-vent valve was taken off the $107 million pipeline for maintenance by contractors and an isolation valve was not securely sealed.

Odour discharges from the pipeline have affected students and staff of the nearby Te Kura O Matapihi on multiple occasions.

The new advisory group, which consists of representatives from both hapū and the council, will seek to address the issues that led to the 2021 spill and look to improve future pipeline operations.



Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said in a statement the Memorandum of Understanding and establishment of the advisory group was a significant step forward in the relationship with Ngāti Tapu and Ngāi Tūkairangi.



"The spill that occurred in 2021 was unacceptable and should never have happened.



"The formation of this advisory group will provide a better understanding of the impact of this infrastructure on the community and seek options to improve the pipeline's performance."



The Southern Pipeline is considered a vital piece of infrastructure that has helped Tauranga Moana manage unprecedented population growth over recent decades – growth that was expected to continue.



Council commissioner Shad Rolleston said in the statement the pipeline was important to the health of the local environment and that more needed to be done to protect and honour the whenua and the moana.



"The intent of the MOU is to achieve positive outcomes for the hapū, for the community and for council," Rolleston said.



"We appreciate the willingness Ngāti Tapu and Ngāi Tūkairangi have shown to engage in that process and help us improve our kaitiakitanga [guardianship] of Tauranga Moana."

The statement also quoted Anthony Fisher, the new chairman of the Tangata Whenua and Tauranga City Council standing committee and chairman of the advisory group, who said he was looking forward to working with the council.



"A lot of mahi has taken place up to this point, and there's still a lot more to come. I look forward to the ongoing kōrero we'll be having and I'm confident good outcomes will be achieved."

The advisory group will oversee the Memorandum of Understanding's implementation, with meetings to be held at both Waikari Marae and council premises.