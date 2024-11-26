Sinton said Cane was a “huge inspiration”.

“He has shown an example to kids from our school that it is achievable. He came through this school, and he achieved the pathway of Bay of Plenty Steamers, Chiefs and All Blacks.

“He will be remembered as an All Blacks great and that’s hugely inspiring for someone like me who is at the start of their career and looking to follow his path.”

‘Proud of my Māori heritage’

Sinton (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa) is a finalist for the Young Māori Sportsman of the Year at the 34th Trillian Trust Māori Sports Awards. A gala event will be held at Mercury Arena in Mount Maunganui on November 30.

The captain of the New Zealand Secondary Schools rugby team said it was a special honour to be a finalist. He was looking forward to the event and “hopefully meeting some of the biggest names in New Zealand sport”.

“For me, this nomination is not just about me - it is about my coaches, my teammates and everyone who has helped our team have success this year.”

Tauranga rugby player Charlie Sinton after winning the Super 8 Final for Tauranga Boys College. Pictured left to right: Mason Verster, Leo Keaney, Charlie Sinton, Callum Cornelius, Luke Mitchell.

Sinton is one of 10 Bay of Plenty athletes and coaches nominated as finalists. They included seven members of the Black Ferns sevens team and two waka ama representatives.

Sinton said the nomination had provided added motivation to learn more about his culture.

“I am proud of my Māori heritage. This nomination means a lot to me and my whānau. For me personally it is a good reminder to learn more about my history and where I come from, and all of the people I represent.”

‘I see Charlie going all the way’

Sinton’s First XV coach at Tauranga Boys College, Aidan Kuka, said Sinton was “a humble young man with a big future”.

“Charlie has a great work ethic and detail to his preparation. He set himself some goals and every day he worked on achieving them.

“It was a proud moment for TBC to have Charlie named as the NZSS captain. As a school, we take immense pride in seeing our students take on leadership roles in representative teams.

“He’s inquisitive, curious, hard-working and diligent. All these traits support his potential and enhance his ability to be a creative playmaker and distributor from halfback.

“I see Charlie going all the way.”

Captain Charlie Sinton with the NZ Secondary Schools rugby team performing the haka.

Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust executive director Richard Garratt MNZM (Ngāi Tuhoe) said “several hundred” nominations were received with a record number of Māori athletes achieving on the world stage over the past 12 months.

It was testament to the vision of the event’s founder, the late Albie Pryor, Garratt said. In 1991, Pryor (Ngāti Awa) established the black-tie event to promote and encourage Māori in the pursuit of sporting excellence.

“We’re staggered by the quality of the nominations which is an indication of the incredible impact Māori sportspeople have had in the international arena,” Garratt said.

“It’s also encouraging to see entries from a number of lesser-known sports, and from other sports where Māori have not previously succeeded. This will make the final selections a difficult one.”

ACC has been a partner of the Māori Sports Awards for 20 years.

ACC deputy chief executive of strategy, engagement and prevention Andy Milne said it was an honour to celebrate Māori achievement in sport and Māori athletes provided “a huge and valuable contribution to our sporting nation”.

“They are positive role models for our rangatahi, tamariki, and mokopuna to get active and become involved in sport.

“Events like the Māori Sports Awards help us to raise awareness and build understanding around ACC services that improve access and health outcomes for Māori.”

Bay of Plenty finalists

Dale Johnson (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Porou, Tainui), Tauranga (waka ama)

George Thomas (Ngāti Pikiao), Rotorua (waka ama)

Sarah Hirini MNZM (Ngāti Kahungunu), Mount Maunganui (rugby sevens)

Manaia Nuku (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui), Tauranga (rugby sevens)

Mahina Paul (Ngāti Pūkeko), Mount Maunganui (rugby sevens)

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (Ngāti Kuia, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kōata) – Mount Maunganui rugby sevens)

Stacey Waaka (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Arawa), Mount Maunganui (rugby sevens)

Cory Sweeney (Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara), Pāpāmoa (rugby sevens)

Tyla King (Ngā Puhi), Mount Maunganui (rugby sevens)

Charlie Sinton (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa), Tauranga, rugby.