Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Many Kiwis ahead on mortgage repayments as NZ braces for recession, higher interest rates

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
Markets were braced for the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Statement this week. Video / Supplied

Markets were braced for the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Statement this week. Video / Supplied

As Kiwis steel themselves for recession and rising interest rates, one major bank reports more than two-thirds of its mortgage customers are ahead on their repayments – despite record inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Others

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times