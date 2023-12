Police say a man escaped the dock in the Tauranga District Court.

Police say a man escaped the dock in the Tauranga District Court.

A man escaped the dock at Tauranga District Court before jumping into the water at Tauranga Domain, police allege.

A police spokesman said the man made his way back to the shore about half an hour later and was arrested.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The 40-year-old was due to reappear in court on his family harm-related charges on December 20.

The spokesman said no decisions on any further charges had been made.