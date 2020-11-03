Maketū murder trial: Toddler suffered 'severe reign of terror' during attack, court told

Aaron George Izett, 38, has been on trial in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / File

A Maketū toddler suffered "a severe reign of terror" at the hands of her father, a court has heard.



Aaron George Izett, 38, is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua, accused of murdering his 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Jahkaya Whatukura Ager, between March 20 and 21 last year.

The toddler's body was found by police on the tidal flats of Little Waihi estuary at Maketū on March 21 last year, a jury has been told during the trial of a man accused of murdering his daughter.

Crown prosecutor Kieran Raftery QC told the jury today that Izett's violent assault of his daughter and the multiple injuries inflicted on her were "brutal in the extreme".

Raftery said Nevaeh would have suffered a "severe reign of terror" from Izett's sustained assault and the force used "spoke volumes" as to his intentions.

The Crown has alleged Izett's "meth rage" led to him killing his daughter and assaulting three other people, including biting a police officer during his arrest.

Izett has accepted responsibility for causing the fatal injuries, but denies he had murderous intent when he did so.

Raftery said the Crown's evidence showed that Izett "was not so out of it" that he was not incapable of intentionally committing the crimes he was charged with.

The "only proper verdict" for the jury on the murder charge was guilty.

While giving evidence, pathologist Rexson Tse told the court that Nevaeh suffered multiple bruises and abrasions to her body caused by a weapon or weapons, and there could have been up to 70-80 blows.

Nevaeh Ager, 2, died in March 2019. Photo / File

Nevaeh had injuries to her face and head, including her lips, ears and there were about eight to 10 blows. She also had neck injuries, which indicated the "degree of force".

The Crown told the jury after Izett assaulted his daughter he placed her naked body face-down in the water on mudflats and put two large boulders or rocks, on top of her.

Tse said Nevaeh drowned but may have survived if not placed in the water.

Raftery said the defence in a large part was relying on an insanity defence.

The Crown had the job of proving the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

However, Izett's legal counsel had to prove the balance of probabilities that the accused was insane at the time of the offending, he said,

Raftery said the jury had the benefit of hearing from two psychiatrists who gave independent expert evidence of their opinion into Izett's state of mind at the time.

Both doctors agreed Izett was not suffering from schizophrenia at the time and there was also no evidence of any history of a mental illness, he said.

"So it comes back to the drugs he was taking around the relevant period," he said.

Raftery said drug-intoxicated intent was still intent and did not excuse the accused from being responsible for the crimes he committed when he took the drugs voluntarily.

"Undoubtedly at about 8pm on March 21, Mr Izett had recreational levels of methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

"We have also confirmation from an independent ESR forensic scientist that he would have had a much higher level of the drugs in his system earlier.

Izett told the jury that he had taken no drugs at all since March 17.

Then later in evidence Izett claimed that on March 18 he was forced by gang members to drink some water laced with methamphetamine.

Raftery QC said this explanation was a "load of nonsense" as Izett never gave that explanation to the police nor to the doctors who interviewed him.

Clearly Izett had thought ahead and was fitting his explanations to what he wanted the jury to believe, he said.

"The whole story is to try to explain away the enormity of the crime against his daughter, and trying to manipulate us."

The Crown also pointed to Izett's undoubted dishonesty to the doctors and not being totally honest with the police, he said.

Izett has also pleaded not guilty to three further charges - wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault, and injuring with intent to injure.

The assault charge relates to Izett allegedly assaulting Nevaeh's great-grandfather, John Sturgess, on March 20, 2019, when he and his wife visited.

The other two charges relate to the alleged assaults of a police constable during Izett's arrest, and Jacob Reid, a neighbour in Maketū, between March 18 and March 21 last year.