Youngsters in safety gear gather on the shore before experiencing the drag out to sea. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media

There are few places where it’s regularly possible to demonstrate what it’s like to be caught in a rip - but Maketū is one of them.

Maketū Surf Lifesaving Club and Maketū Coastguard recently got together to give youngsters from the surf lifesaving club, and those from Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service, the experience.

It is the third time the initiative has happened.

“We spend a lot of time talking to the kids about the dangers of rips and what to do if they find themselves caught in one,” said Maketū Suft Lifesaving Club president Mereheni Meads.

“Maketū has got, on its outgoing tide, a pretty permanent rip in the channel, so we came up with this great idea that it would be neat to get the kids in there to see what it feels like because it isn’t something you can do normally.”

With all the required safety equipment and Coastguard on hand in a safety boat and on jetskis, the kids got into the water.

“That feeling of being taken out to sea really scares people but they go in, then they come back in and they realise, actually they are fine and they really loved it, they were begging to be let back in and keep doing it,” Mereheni said.

“When you wrap all the safety stuff around it, put all the safety gear on, got your mates from the Coastguard and get a few IRBs out there to help, it’s just an experience so one day if they are unlucky enough they are not going to panic and are going to be able to get themselves out of trouble.”

Coastguard president Shane Beech said as well as being a good collaboration between the two services, it was also good training in retrieving people from the water for active Coastguard members.

“For the nippers, it was to get used to being caught in a current and being carried out to see and how not to panic.

“We supplied a safety boat out past the bar and a couple of jetskis bringing the kids back which is a bit of a buzz for them.”

A group of youngsters being shepherded across the bar at Maketū. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media

He says conditions were a little rougher than the last two times the exercise has been held.

“There was a little bit of a wave on the bar, so the kids got a bit of a dunking if they went over the bar, from the waves.”

It was the second year that juniors from the Mount club had joined the exercise.

There was great feedback from those who got to experience the drag out to sea, says Mereheni.

“The kids absolutely loved it. They were honest, particularly those who haven’t done it before, and said they were really nervous about getting in - and that was from the parents as well.”

The youngest to take part were the 5 and 6-year-olds, with the eldest 14.

“It’s just really reinforcing to them that message of the three Rs - they just need to relax, raise their hand and call for help and ride the rip out the back, behind the wave.

“Rips are the biggest thing that get people into trouble in the water, but even just knowing you are in trouble and putting your hand up - in a little place like Maketū, it could well be the Coastguard that comes and helps you, because everyone recognises that’s the sign for help.”