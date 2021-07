Over 700 properties are without power in Katikati. Photo / File

Over 700 properties are without power in Katikati.

According to the Powerco webite, 731 properties lost power about 9.07am.

A site investigation is under way and the current estimated restoration time is 2pm.

Power is also out to 18 properties in Waihī.

