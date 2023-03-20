Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits near Whakatāne, latest in swarm in Bay of Plenty

A 4.2 earthquake has struck in the Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne.

Nearly 900 people felt the latest 4.2 earthquake in the Bay of Plenty, described by one local as “violent”.

The quake struck at 4.48am today, was 3km deep and centred 20km west of Whakatāne.

Hundreds of tremors have been occurring over the last few days, with the largest a 4.8 magnitude shake.

The first tremor was a magnitude 3.4 tremor at 3.29am on Saturday.

Yesterday, a GNS seismologist said the swarm of earthquakes plaguing Bay of Plenty residents could continue for weeks.

Eastern Bay residents have described the quake on social media this morning.

“Dunno about ‘light’. Was a pretty violent shake here in Edgecumbe,” one posted.

“Was working at the Edgecumbe packhouse when that hit all the lines stopped and the lights were swaying, no thanks!” another said.

Another person commented: “Over the shakes. Into day 4 of this in Kawerau. So bloody tired atm.”



