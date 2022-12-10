Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government’s $350million Transport Choices package is an unpopular one, by the looks of the comments online.

The package, tipped by Transport Minister Michael Wood to get more Kiwis travelling in a more environmentally friendly way, is highlighted by almost 400 new or upgraded bus stops, nearly 250 kilometres of cycleways and some 120 school improvements to keep children safe nationwide.

But it seems a lot of people would rather the money was spent on improving the quality of the roads and filling potholes.

While in the long run, the package is the right thing to do, in the meantime the Government would do well to hear the public’s calls to fix the roads.

Waka Kotahi says road safety is a top priority, with $2.8 billion invested to maintain and operate the state highway network, including an additional $400m over the initial budget targeted at pavement and surfacing renewals.

Those are big numbers and while, in my view, there still seems to be slow progress given the number of potholes around, I don’t think throwing more money at maintenance is the right thing to do.

Taking cars off the road — at least within cities and towns — on the other hand, could help slow the degradation of road quality.

Tauranga City Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Rotorua Lakes Council are among 46 councils nationwide set to receive a slice of the Transport Choices pie.

Waka Kotahi will work with successful councils to refine and scope project proposals, with construction beginning on some by June.

What some detractors fail to see is that money needs to be spent to improve the infrastructure of these alternative transport modes.

Many people drive their cars everywhere (myself included) because it’s easier than waiting around for a bus that might not arrive on time or riding a bike up and down hills all day — although the exercise would not go astray.

Last month Woods announced $61m to lift bus driver wages in a bid to address the nationwide worker shortage.

To help address climate change and population growth, the Government needs to invest in these alternative modes of transport so that they become just as convenient as driving a car.

At that point, it’ll be up to the public to take the steps to drive less.

This package is a step in the right direction.



