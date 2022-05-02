Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Concerted effort needed to avoid youth-crime tragedy

3 minutes to read
Police Minister weighs in on recent ram raids while National call for policy change. Video / NZ Herald

Police Minister weighs in on recent ram raids while National call for policy change. Video / NZ Herald

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

Something needs to be done to tackle the alarming rates of crime in the Bay of Plenty, including ram raids.

A ram raid is a burglary in which the offenders use a vehicle to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.