OPINION:

Something needs to be done to tackle the alarming rates of crime in the Bay of Plenty, including ram raids.

A ram raid is a burglary in which the offenders use a vehicle to smash their way into a shop and steal goods - and more of these crimes are happening in the Bay of Plenty.

Yesterday it was reported they had tripled across the region between 2019 and 2021.

A local top cop says young people - some as young as 12 - are behind many of these raids.

Police also fear car thefts and ram raids involving youths will end in tragedy.

I have a few questions:

• Why has there been an increase over the past three years?

• What can be done to reduce ram-raid crime and what is being done?

• What has gone on in these young people's lives that they would do this?

Youth are always going to act up but this sort of behaviour is inexcusable. Photo / Getty Images

I believe part of the reason is the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living. Annual inflation has hit a 30-year high of 6.9 per cent.

Police will be expected to do something to stop these crimes but they can't be everywhere.

But they have responded, and as reported on April 27, 80 offenders had been arrested and more than $100,000 of stolen goods recovered following the launch of Operation Pryor by police in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato districts since February 1.

One person commenting on yesterday's story believes the rise in youth crime can be traced back to the anti-smacking bill which came into force back in 2007.

Another commenter says they and their siblings were never physically disciplined and have never broken the law.

Arguments can be made on both sides of the coin about the benefits of smacking or having the law banning it but the solution to solving youth crimes is far more complex.

I believe the root of the problem is how these youths are being raised - and the company they keep.

"You are who your friends are in five years' time", is something my high school principal used to say to us quite a bit and I think it's fitting in this instance.

More fluffy words from politicians or other decision-makers aren't the answer, but support and discipline from people close to these youths will help.

Friends and family are often the most impressionable people in one another's lives and it's up to them to call out bad behaviour - and ask for help if they need it.

There needs to be a concerted effort from parents, schools and the wider community in tackling this problem.

Otherwise I, too, fear one of these crimes will end in tragedy.