The winning Strike ticket was sold at Brookfield Food Mart & Lotto in Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12m.

Nine lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $26,887 with Lotto Second Division.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $43,167. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at New World Gardens in Dunedin.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at Kwiki Mart Kelston, Relay Wellington Airport, Halo Lotto & Convenience in Lower Hutt, Hornby Mall Lotto, Ashburton New World, and on MyLotto for Auckland and Invercargill players.

At the weekend a player from Mangawhai won $1m with Strike Four. The winning ticket was sold at Four Square Molesworth in Mangawhai.

Another winner struck the Powerball Second Division and will take home $62,752, and a further six players struck gold with $45,083 in Lotto second division.

The second division Powerball winner was sold online via MyLotto to a player from Auckland. The other five second division winners bought their tickets at Four Square in Taradale, New World Centre City in Dunedin, and online via MyLotto from Whakatāne, Gore, and Invercargill.

Last night’s winning numbers were 8 14 15 21 24 33 with Bonus 34 and Powerball 1. Strike was 14 21 33 8.