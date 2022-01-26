Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Lotto: Bay of Plenty, Taupō players win Second Division

They joined 11other players who won Lotto Second Division in last night's draw. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

Winning Lotto tickets have been sold in the Bay of Plenty and Taupō.

The Bay of Plenty ticket was sold via MyLotto and the Taupō ticket was sold at Whitcoulls Taupō, both pulling in $21,455.

They joined 11other players who won Lotto Second Division in last night's draw.

Anyone who bought a ticket at the following stores should check it at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

MyLotto - Auckland (x2)           
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
Whitcoulls Taupo - Taupō               
New World Taumarunui  - Taumarunui          
Westown Lotto - New Plymouth        
House Of Gifts & Lotto - Gisborne            
MyLotto - Hawke's Bay       
Feilding Video Centre - Feilding            
Levin New World - Levin               
Avalon Mini Mart - Lower Hutt          
Fresh Choice Prebbleton -Christchurch        
MyLotto - Canterbury