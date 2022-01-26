They joined 11other players who won Lotto Second Division in last night's draw. Photo / NZME

Winning Lotto tickets have been sold in the Bay of Plenty and Taupō.

The Bay of Plenty ticket was sold via MyLotto and the Taupō ticket was sold at Whitcoulls Taupō, both pulling in $21,455.

Anyone who bought a ticket at the following stores should check it at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

MyLotto - Auckland (x2)

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

Whitcoulls Taupo - Taupō

New World Taumarunui - Taumarunui

Westown Lotto - New Plymouth

House Of Gifts & Lotto - Gisborne

MyLotto - Hawke's Bay

Feilding Video Centre - Feilding

Levin New World - Levin

Avalon Mini Mart - Lower Hutt

Fresh Choice Prebbleton -Christchurch

MyLotto - Canterbury