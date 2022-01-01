Lotto: $350,000 win in Waihī, three players in Rotorua, Waihī and Bay win $18,000

Three players also won $18,570 with Lotto Second Division. Photo / NZME

A lucky player from Waihī will be celebrating today after winning $350,000 with Strike Four in last night's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Waihī.

Meanwhile, three lucky players from Rotorua, Waihī and the Bay of Plenty will also be celebrating today after winning $18,570 with Lotto Second Division last night.

The winning tickets were sold at City Books and Lotto Rotorua, New World Waihī and MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.