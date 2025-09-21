“The situation was made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic and recession for the hospitality industry that followed,” the report said.
“Persistent efforts were made to reduce overheads, including reducing the restaurant’s footprint, but demand remained low … and the company’s reserves were deteriorating."
The shareholders decided to sell the business, then put the company in liquidation so “its affairs could be handled by an independent person”.
Meet Lone Star Tauranga’s new owners
Lone Star New Zealand national operations manager Paul Steiner said the franchise was sold to Tauranga couple Vikram and Geeta Sharma on September 16.
The Sharma family, including their two children, took possession of the business on Tuesday.
“We’re excited to welcome the Sharma family to the Lone Star family. Vikram Sharma had a few years of hospitality experience in busy restaurants in the Wellington region.
“Both Vikram and Geeta own a couple of IT repair shops in the Bay of Plenty region and have lived in Tauranga for the last five years. They are excited by the challenge in front of them.”
Steiner said all existing staff had been offered continued employmentunder the new ownership, “ensuring operational continuity and job security for the team”.
Lone Star Tauranga would continue operating under the established brand standards with full support from the national team.
Steiner said the Sharmas were enthusiastic and committed to hospitality.
“We’re confident they’ll deliver the excellent service Tauranga has come to expect.”
Vikram Sharma said the family looked forward to becoming part of the Tauranga community and “serving locals and visitors with the great food and hospitality that Lone Star was known for.”
Lone Star Tauranga opened in Tauranga in 1999 and is located on The Stand and the corner of Harington St.
The Donaghys owned and operated the branch since 2011.
Lone Star has been operating in New Zealand for 37 years and has 25 restaurants nationwide.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.