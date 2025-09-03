Advertisement
Lone Star Tauranga owner in liquidation as former staff claim thousands in unpaid holiday pay

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

The Lone Star Tauranga restaurant has been put into liquidation, with former staff saying they are owed thousands in unpaid holiday pay. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Former staff of a Tauranga CBD restaurant say they are owed thousands of dollars in holiday pay, as the franchise owner goes into liquidation.

Lone Star Tauranga franchise owner Rycorlin Limited has entered voluntary liquidation, Lone Star New Zealand national operations manager Paul Steiner confirmed.

Steiner said the restaurant would

