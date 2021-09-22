Lockdown a time to create for Waihī's Lego man

Spike Milligan in the Technic area of Spike's Bricks & Models. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Guess what Spike Milligan's ring tone is?

If you guessed the catchy Lego Movie theme song — ''everything is awesome, everything is cool when you're part of a team'' — you guessed right.

And now you have that little ditty in your head, it'll probably be there all day. You're welcome.

Spike (otherwise known as Stewart but don't call him that) is the enthusiast behind Waihī's Spike's Bricks & Models.

Spike came out of level 4 lockdown at the end of last month with yet more intricate new Lego models made up and ready for display. There's a Kombi V8 van, a sailing boat adventure from the Ideas range , more truck two-in-one Technics and a most awesome pair of Adidas sneakers. He is getting ready for the school holidays, which his busiest time.

Spike made up a pair of Lego Adidas shoes during lockdown.

The Lego enthusiast believes he's among the top 10 Kiwi collectors and is the only one doing this full time.

He never gets sick of making up Lego and ''the harder the better''. There's never been a kitset which has got the better of him, bar one.

''The only time I've given up is when the colours are all the same, I tried an all-black one, black on black on black. That's hard on the old eyes.''

Vehicle kits from the Technic range are Spike's favourite.

Spike has been collecting kits since his 30s after he'd bought some for his son Karl's 3rd birthday. Spike has been hooked ever since.

Lego wasn't really around when he was a kid, Spike says. ''It was too bloody expensive. Most children who had it had a relative sending it from overseas.''

He set up his museum more than four years ago on Haszard St after his house was chocka full of blocks.

Trains galore.

''I retired from farming and this collection just grew ... I always meant to share it so I bought this place. You see a lot of Lego enthusiasts with their collections tucked away and I always think 'why not show it off?'''

Spike didn't open the museum to make a few bob, either.

''This is my hobby, it's not something that's intended to make money."

Browsing through the museum can take a long time, there's so much to see. He's divided the stock into areas — trains, a fairground, technical, architecture, friends, cars, buildings and so much more. He's working on setting up a vintage space.

The fairground area.

Plenty of elaborate models in the museum are worth $500-$600 plus, Spike says. ''This is where people can come and see the really good stuff.''

■ Spike's Bricks and Models museum is open seven days a week during the school holidays at 25 Haszard St from 10am-3pm. Outside of the holidays, it is open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10am-3pm.