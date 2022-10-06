Local Focus: Ōtūmoetai students come together for multicultural Diwali dance

“We are preparing a dance for a festival that means a lot to us.”

After two years of Covid-related cancellations, Tauranga's Diwali festival is set to make a comeback at the end of this month.

The Historic Village will again host this "festival of lights" and for one group of Ōtūmoetai College students, they're thrilled to have it back.

"We are preparing a dance for a festival that means a lot to us," said 18-year-old Anushka Saxena.

"To me Diwali means having a feeling of longing, like when a person comes back home after a long period of time, when they feel complete in their homes with their families, rejoicing and looking at the sky, seeing how beautiful it is with the shine of the lights."

It took a few weeks to get the group together and then the big decision - what songs to perform?

"After a lot of bickering we decided on the songs and we weren't going to change it again," said Saxena.

"To me, the dance means we're connected to the lord to which we're praying.

"If I do the dance, I'll feel more connected to the community I have here, I'll get to know more people who are Indian and maybe we can have a better future together."

Anushka Saxena's 15-year-old sister Akshita is also part of the group and said the songs are connected to India and give people joy and happiness.

"I was missing my country at the start when I first came [to New Zealand] and I was really sad but then I slowly started to meet my country people and once I saw a poster for the festival, I was so happy and planned it with my sister," she said.

Members of this all-girl group hail from different regions of India, but come Diwali, they'll be performing together as one.

"We are from neighbouring states," said 14-year-old Ocean Keshwer. "Some of them from Punjab where Diwali is celebrated the same as other parts of India.

"India's a country of multi-culture so there are many festivals celebrated there. That's why we're presenting our culture through dance so that everybody can understand it."

There's also meaning behind the girls' costumes.

"We choose to wear western tops to represent New Zealand and we are wearing lehengas to represent India," said Ocean.

Having the festival back after a forced hiatus is also good news for the recently-formed Tauranga and Western Bay Indian Association.

"After two years of Covid, all the small community groups will come from all parts of Tauranga and the Western Bay to enjoy one day of celebration together," said Dipika Patel, chairperson of the Tauranga and Western Bay Indian Association.

Besides working with organisations to host cultural events in the region, the association also acts as a network to help new migrants.

"In the old days when people migrated from India and had no one to fall onto, they got together in groups and started associations. Our concept is very similar.

"We assist families if they are looking for a plumber or a new tradesperson for example," said Dipika.



This year's Diwali celebrations will take place on Sunday, October 23 at the Historic Village in Tauranga.