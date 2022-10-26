Brian Dunning at the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club, which is about to be rebranded. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The Katikati RSA and Citizens Club has been affectionately referred to as ''the club'' for a while now, so they're making it official.

Plans are under way for the Henry Rd venue to be rebranded as Club Katikati (or The Club Katikati, to be decided).

The premises are often referred to as such anyway, RSA president Brian Dunning said.

The decision was made to rebrand the club after a year or two of struggling, especially after Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns. Like many RSAs across the country, memberships have dropped off and clubs are taking new approaches.

The Katikati RSA and Citizens Club has been working towards a fresh focus and membership drive, giving the venue a facelift, a new name and new signage will grace the building in time for the signing of its new lease.

Signing the new lease provided the catalyst for change, Brian said.

"The two clubs have worked together in a loose partnership for many years but now we know over time as the community needs have evolved, the focus of each organisation has also changed."

The rebranding works towards achieving future viability and benefiting the community.

Serving the needs of RSA members has diminished over the years but the clubhouse remains an essential community asset and is a logical venue for events, Brian said.

The idea is to open its doors more to the community for events and functions, as well as leisure time.

The club would like to start inviting more people to check out its facilities.

Membership remains the same for now. Non-members can sign in, check out the premises and are asked to join after three visits. Anyone can come in to have a meal at The Club Restaurant.

"Our average member is in their 60s and we're trying to bring younger people in to make it more of a community available venue," Brian said.

The RSA and Citizens Club are two separate clubs. The RSA opened in Katikati in 1962 and in the mid-1970s the Citizens Club joined them.

Club Katikati will take over the lease on the building and all the land and buildings will go into a charitable trust, which protects it for the Katikati community, Brian said.

The name change should go ahead by the end of the year.