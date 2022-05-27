Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / NZME

A lack of recognition of Tauranga's water assets in the Three Waters reforms does ratepayers "a huge disservice" according to council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley.

"There's shareholding based on population, but not the value of the asset that has been built up over generations," Tolley said.

The comments were made at a Tauranga City Council meeting this week, where staff presented their analysis of the Three Waters working group's recommendations.

The working group was set up to advise the Government on concerns with the reform that will see waste, drinking and stormwater managed by four regional entities instead of the nation's 67 councils.

The group made 47 recommendations and the Government agreed to adopt 44 of them, in some form, into the legislation.

One of the concerns was privatisation and this was addressed through the recommendation that councils have one share in their regional entity per 50,000 people.

This means Tauranga would have four shares in Entity B.

Tauranga City Council's water services have been assessed by the Department of Internal Affairs as the fourth-best in the country.

Tolley said there was no recognition of this in the shareholding model.

"We are investing in what is probably the most modern water treatment system, in Waiāri, in the country.

"Yet there's no recognition of that for us in what has been proposed. And I think on behalf of the ratepayers, I'm really, really concerned about that."

The Waiāri Water Supply Scheme involves the development of a water abstraction facility on the Waiāri Stream, a water treatment plant in No.1 Rd, Te Puke, and an underground water pipeline from the plant to Pāpāmoa.

Construction is expected to be completed this year.

Commissioner Stephen Selwood shared Tolley's concerns about shareholding.

"I personally favour a clear shareholding representation that is based on net assets brought to the table which I think would be much clearer and fairer," he said.

Tolley was also concerned there was no place for ratepayers to have a say other than through the parliamentary submission process.

She said the council received "hundreds of emails" from the community asking for a referendum on the reforms to be held.

"There is a misunderstanding about the reform process. This is a Government-mandated reform – it's happening to us, not because of us," Tolley said.

"A local referendum will not stop the reform and would be a complete waste of time and money.

"The only way people can have their say and seek to influence the reform is through the Government's parliamentary process," Tolley said in a statement after the meeting.

Tauranga City commissioner Stephen Selwood. Photo / Andrew Warner

During the meeting, Selwood said he did not agree with a referendum either but wanted clearer communication from the Government with the public.

"The other big issue for me is the failure to date, of the Government to clearly explain the benefits of these reforms," he said.

"My view is they are significant, but they are not understood by the community."

Tolley agreed: "The main concern that we all share is that so much of this massive piece of reform is not well understood by the public.

"There's little clarity about how it all fits together and it's being rushed and that sounds like a recipe for disaster."

She suggested making the council's submission on the legislation available to the public to make sure they have everything covered.

"That might be another step in the process that will give our seriously disaffected ratepayers a say," Tolley said.

"In addition to their individual right to submit on a piece of legislation."

Selwood supported the idea and said it was a "much better mechanism" than a referendum as Three Waters was a "complex issue".

Other "significant issues" that need to be addressed from a Tauranga perspective, identified by council staff, include mana whenua roles and responsibilities and governance arrangements.

As well as meeting the community's growth and development needs, funding availability, managing stormwater infrastructure and the fair transfer of debt.

Te Rangapū Mana Whenua o Tauranga Moana (the representative group for iwi and hapū in Tauranga) agreed that there was still a lot of information about the reform to come to light.

Chair of Te Rangapū, Matire Duncan, said while there was much detail yet to be revealed, Te Rangapū were pleased to see a high degree of alignment with mātauranga Maōri in the Government's recommendations.

"We see great value in a high degree of community ownership, the preservation of the local voice and the value that a strong Māori perspective at all levels can bring to benefit the entire community," said Duncan in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely in partnership with Tauranga City Council to ensure Tauranga Moana is protected throughout these changes."

The council resolved to advocate for community concerns to be addressed and to support community involvement in the legislative process.

It would also begin separate work to prepare for the transition to the new entity.

• Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.