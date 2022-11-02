Santa descends a chimney... from a previous Katikati Lions Christmas celebration.

Everyone wants to see the big man in red at Christmas parades.

He's the star of the show.

But there will be loads more to see at the Lions Club of Katikati's annual Christmas parade — and it's time to think about joining the fun and being part of it.

The local Lions are putting the call out for people interested in being part of the Christmas parade on December 3.

A club spokesperson encourages those keen to join in, and to be creative and innovative.

''Let's finish the year with fun and excitement. We look forward to bringing the community together to relax and enjoy the family entertainment at this busy time of the year.''

Whether you'd like to be in a van or walking or in a car and float — the Lions want to hear from you.

The parade will begin at Katikati College at 3pm. The route is Beach Rd, Carisbrooke Rd, Middlebrook Rd onto Moore Park. Moore Park is where Katikati's Christmas in the Park takes place — featuring live music, food and craft stalls. There will also be quick-fire raffles and other activities organised by the Lions.

Main floats and entries will assemble by 2pm between St Peter's Church and the school. There will be first ($500), second ($250) and third-place ($125) prizes for float/walking entries and a $100 lucky draw. As there is only one Santa, the Lions ask for no more Santas.

Young people can bring their decorated trikes, bikes, scooters, skateboards, trolleys, wheelbarrows, or anything with wheels for the Pimp My Wheels Competition. They will assemble at the college's front field. Judging will take place at 2.15pm.

Prizes will be awarded for first ($40) second ($30) and third ($20) placings in two categories; 0 - 7 years old, and 8 - 11 years old. Children can then take part in the float parade, riding either the whole way, or they can join the parade at Moore Park - but they must be supervised.

There's a primary school colouring competition with cash prizes ($40, $30 and $20). The competitions will be available at schools from November 14.

INFO + To get your parade/float entry in, email kklions.santaparade@gmail.com as soon as possible.