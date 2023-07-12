Lily Halse, 3, with the mysterious fairy houses that have appeared at Pukehina Beach.

A whimsical mystery is playing out in Pukehina Beach.

To the bemusement of some locals, and unadulterated joy of others, carefully made and decorated fairy houses have appeared on trees alongside a walkway.

Emma Halse regularly walks the pathway with her daughters Lily, 3, and Indie, nearly 1, almost every day. But the fairy houses appeared while the family was away.

“It’s a little walkway that looks as though you are walking round the back of people’s properties - but it’s a proper walkway. It’s along the estuary, down at the end of the parade.”

Lily is enchanted by the houses.

“Lily loves them. She thinks they are truly magical and gets all excited when we go for a walk.

“She likes to spot them - some of them have ladybirds on them. They are really detailed, but I’m not sure if it’s kids that have done them or adults.”

Emma put a post on the local community Facebook page about the fairy houses and the post sparked plenty of responses and some speculation about who might be responsible.

“I didn’t think that many people would be that interested in it. I thought it would just be a few mums who would want to take their children to see them.”

Emma says she hopes the appearance of the fairy houses encourages other people to do similar things in the area.

“It’s quite good to walk around and explore - and Lily’s really good at spotting them now.”



