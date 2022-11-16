Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: World’s growing population needs addressing

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
The world's population needs addressing, a reader says. Photo / Vakhrushev

The world's population needs addressing, a reader says. Photo / Vakhrushev

The world population recently exceeding 8 billion seems to have gone unnoticed, almost as if it is a non-event of no consequence.

But it is a far more important issue than global warming.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times