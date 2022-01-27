Overgrown grass edges are consuming Welcome Bay footpaths, a reader says. Photos / Supplied

Overgrown grass edges are consuming Welcome Bay footpaths, a reader says. Photos / Supplied

Welcome Bay is slowly losing its footpaths - why?

It seems to me our city council is no longer cutting back the massive overgrowth of grass on either side of the footpaths.

The attached pictures show Victory St only. Cumberland Crescent is amongst other streets that are in dire need of some overdue maintenance paid for by our rates.

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay

Overgrown grass edges are consuming Welcome Bay footpaths, a reader says. Photos / Supplied

Seems a bit whiffy

If you have walked around the Mount shopping area lately, there's a funny smell in the air.

Is it a pussy in the well? Who do you tell? A plumber or the council sewerage department?

Looks to me like the utilities need some of the ratepayers' money redirected to where it is urgently required.

IE Waite

Mount Maunganui

Priorities

Tuesday's editorial confirmed to me the short-sightedness of some councils and authorities in general when 'flag waving' projects come before needed infrastructure such as sewerage, stormwater and water reticulation (Opinion, January 25).

Tauranga certainly doesn't have a monopoly on missed priorities and, in my opinion, we in Rotorua see seemingly mindless spending on projects that please the eyes rather than provide core services.

In my view, projects such as a Hemo sculpture, a pretty but unnecessary lakefront revamp, come at the expense of the underground services so critical to a growing city.

No, we can't control global warming, population growth, and a myriad of other stuff but we do need to sit back and consider the legacy our governance will leave.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz