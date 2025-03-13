Crackles the pig enjoys the free school lunches thrown away by Nūhaka School.
Letters to the Editor
School lunches
I was disgusted to watch school lunches being fed to pigs; lunches that included pasta and whole apples.
This clearly illustrates the extent to which young New Zealanders have become unappreciative, entitled young people who are clearly not hungry.
A hopelessly, social-critical curriculum hasresulted in a nation of adults of whom 50% cannot ensure that their children attend school on a regular basis.
I attended school here in 1970 when fifth formers who chose to leave school would get their licences and work on farms milking cattle, pulling up fences and attending to all aspects of growing and picking fruit.
Is this intense scrutiny of the school lunch programme politically driven?
Give a little time for the programme to deliver.
Meantime, if parents have concerns about whether a lunch will be provided through the school, they should take the advice of Christopher Luxon and provide one.
Parents have the prime responsibility of feeding their kids, not the schools.
Dan Power
Mount Maunganui
Dog attacks
Sonya Bateson’s well-written story – Mamaku sheep killed by dogs – is both sad and galling in the response it evokes, because none of the people affected did anything wrong, and none deserved the horror inflicted upon them.
Dog-attack reports are so troubling because, in the hands of different writers, it’s the same story, over and over.
I can’t understand why there seems to me to be no effort to round up feral dogs and, if they aren’t traceable to a responsible owner, why they aren’t destroyed.
Recently while hiking in Scotland and the Shetlands, we saw signs in fields with grazing animals stating that any dog found among them would be shot.
In New Zealand, we seem to accept incidents where roaming dogs – known and unknown – attack animals and people, yet run away to attack again.
It’s time to actually do something, other than sit on our hands and do nothing.
Barb Callaghan
Pāpāmoa
The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:
Letters should not exceed 200 words.
They should be opinion based on facts or current events.
If possible, please email.
No noms-de-plume.
Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.
Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.
Local letter writers given preference.
Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.
Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.
The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.