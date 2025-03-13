Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Letters to the Editor

Letters to the editor: School lunches wasted as entitlement culture criticised

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read

Crackles the pig enjoys the free school lunches thrown away by Nūhaka School.

Crackles the pig enjoys the free school lunches thrown away by Nūhaka School.

Letters to the Editor

School lunches

I was disgusted to watch school lunches being fed to pigs; lunches that included pasta and whole apples.

This clearly illustrates the extent to which young New Zealanders have become unappreciative, entitled young people who are clearly not hungry.

A hopelessly, social-critical curriculum has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times