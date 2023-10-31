Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Removing Tauranga car parks is sheer insanity

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Ash Gee, chair of Downtown Tauranga, is concerned for the business during the summer period.

Enough is enough. When will the madness end?

I am referring to the decision to remove 147 parking spaces on the Tauranga waterfront (News, October 27) which I believe is close to sheer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times