Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Readers unimpressed by Tauranga council cocktail event

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Cameron Rd roadworks between 10th and 11th Avenues last April. Photo / Alex Cairns

Cameron Rd roadworks between 10th and 11th Avenues last April. Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

As a former city councillor, I have generally endeavoured to give the government-appointed commission a chance to get things moving in this city but recent events have encouraged me to write this letter as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times