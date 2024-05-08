Cameron Rd roadworks between 10th and 11th Avenues last April. Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

As a former city councillor, I have generally endeavoured to give the government-appointed commission a chance to get things moving in this city but recent events have encouraged me to write this letter as it seems, in my opinion, that prior to its departure the commission wants to apply even more financial pain on us.

As just one example, last evening I attended a show at Tauranga Musical Theatre on 17th Avenue, and due to what the commission agreed to, in regard to the Cameron Rd upgrade, I was required to park my vehicle over 500m away from the theatre, as their so-called upgrade has removed virtually all the parking on Cameron Rd.

Car parks have been replaced with almost unbelievably wide cycle and bus lanes along with kilometres of strips of gardens which will forever cost money to maintain, which they are certainly not doing now.

And then in today’s newspaper (News, May 4) we were advised of an exclusive private cocktail event with a proposed 150-attendee list apparently funded by council and a number of city partners.

I am always concerned when the council states that things are being funded by council when the correct wording is ratepayers, as they are the ones paying and I am extremely disappointed that ratepayers are required to contribute anything to this particular event.

Roll on an election and hopefully better days along with better financial controls.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

A place to visit, not a ghost town

I see Tauranga City Council is having a cocktail party to celebrate achievements and progress in the city.

How can the council celebrate empty shops, lost carparks and horrendous prices to park in carpark buildings.

I love going to movies at Luxe Cinema in the city. I have seen three great movies in five weeks. The cost for parking was $29 but I did go out to lunch after one movie.

The bus service from Ōmokoroa is not convenient as I shop in Bethlehem on the way home. Not worth going shopping after a movie as hardly any shops in city.

Make the city a place to visit - not a ghost town.

(Abridged)

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa

