I hate to say it but am delighted paid parking will return to the CBD.

Since it has been free it has been impossible to find a park in town even at 9am. I have spoken to shop owners and they stated that the office workers are taking up the spaces so people who want to support any shops find great difficulty getting a park.

Sadly so many shops have left the CBD that it won't be long and we won't need to look for a park anyway.

J Baker

Tauranga

A plan where everyone wins

Is it just me or do most sane people see the way the council want to re-establish parking charges in the CBD as abysmally goofy?

Their first plan was to make every parking space free for two hours. That was an invitation to all the tradies to take all the spaces and stay all day. Nobody seemed to be penalised for this.

Their new plan and charges, in my view, will destroy the few businesses remaining as no one will come to town.

How about setting the machines to give everyone 20 minutes of free parking and after that, $1.50/hour with a maximum of two hours?

That will keep the spaces turning over. Give the tradies a special rate (say $10/day) to use the parking buildings. Everyone wins.

Dan Russell

Welcome Bay

Show was fantastic

My wife and I were fortunate enough to go to the final night of We Will Rock You. It was fantastic, Baycourt has never seen the like, we stomped our feet and danced in the aisles.

I can't speak highly enough of the production, from the sets, lighting, live band and cast - to think it's a completely amateur show with mums and dads etc giving up their time!

We were lucky enough to see the same show in the West End in London and the Tauranga performance was equal if not better.

Many congratulations to all involved.

Ian and Trish Howe

Tauranga

More frustration for drivers

There isn't anything in NZTA's September update that doesn't mean more frustration for those of us that use SH2 - endless roadworks, five roundabouts, and a roundabout at Omokoroa rather than a proper interchange, eliminating passing lanes.

Yes, during this huge spend-up you'll see the road death toll drop. But it is the competent drivers who suffer while all drivers are wrapped in cotton wool.

Bill Murphy

Tauranga

