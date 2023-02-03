Letters to the editor: New Zealand history was taught in schools

A reader says he was taught New Zealand history in schools. Photo / 123RF

In her column on January 26, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait states, ‘’New Zealand’s history was not taught in schools’' and that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was pleased that this had now changed.

I do not know, for sure, what Hipkins and his contemporaries were taught but I am quite confident New Zealand history was taught then.

Certainly, it was taught to me.

I am deeply concerned about the new history syllabus which is being prepared. This is especially so when there are so many versions and nuances about our history, especially the pre-colonial and early colonial period, which requires great care and diligence to obtain facts that are accurate as possible for syllabus, texts and teacher knowledge.

G. Keith Overend

Bellevue

Ardern no legend

I take issue with your Friday, January 20, headline, Bay lauds ‘legend’ PM after shock call.

This may be the opinion of the Labour list members who were interviewed but, in my view, Jacinda Ardern was never regarded as a legend in Tauranga. You only have to look at the results of the Tauranga by-election and most of the elected members representing the Bay of Plenty.

Under Ardern’s watch, and despite Covid, New Zealand has become a divided nation with a stretched health system and deteriorating roads, to name a few issues.

Ardern is not a legend and will not leave a legacy of being a legend.

John Middleton

Pāpāmoa

Recovery is hell

Re Hollie Snell’s recovery (News, January 21). I read this article with interest as I’ve always wondered how she was getting on.

I have been through exactly the same thing, same age. I am now 63 so to Hollie: all your hard work is worth it, don’t ever give up. Believe me, it’s a struggle and fight you can’t afford to lose.

Hollie is right - recovery is hell. I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

I know it seems like a tragedy at the moment but I believe Hollie will look back on it in later life as just a blip as l do.

All the best in your recovery, Hollie, and keep up the hard work.

Gavin Muir

Rotorua

