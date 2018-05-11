Alternative plan for museum
During the school holidays, the grandchildren and I visited the display of Tauranga 1918, in the container. It was so well done, I couldn't help thinking that it would be a great way to display museum artefacts. A container museum in Willow St would be the answer for everyone. The displays could change regularly, and residents and visitors alike would have something fresh to visit, each time they are in the city. It could be run by volunteers, such as those people who are desperate for a museum. It would certainly bring people into the CBD, which seems to be a priority for the council.
The referendum is over, and the people have spoken out against a museum.
Tauranga has its own special drawcard. The same one that has had people flocking to our city for decades: namely the best beach in the country. That is what people want when they come to Tauranga and events such as the Jazz Festival.
Inconvenient truth
Truth can be very inconvenient – especially the truth that human life is sacred, even though it has been a legal cornerstone for human interaction from time immemorial.
In 1974 Parliament in New Zealand produced a compromise with truth in the Contraception, Sterilisation and Abortion Act which, while protecting the unborn child from the violence of murder, e.g. when someone lethally attacks a baby in the womb of a pregnant woman, they created an exception in the Crimes Act for abortion so that women could agree to someone else killing their unborn baby without being prosecuted.
This compromise exists today. Of necessity, limits were put in place, e.g. in the first 10 weeks except in exceptional circumstances. Now, this compromise still doesn't give enough to women seeking extreme freedom in everything, e.g. remove abortion from the Crimes Act (removing any connection with "criminality"), and availability at any time – right up to the natural full term, nine months.
To achieve this, the Government has asked the Law Commission to find a plausible way to call abortion merely a "health issue".
From inconvenience, to compromise – and now "fake truth"? How God must weep.